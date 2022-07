“Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen hit #1 on Billboard’s Top 100 during the week ending June 23, 2012. It was still there on July 27.

Other #1s of July 27: “Every Breath You Take” by The Police (1983), “Everything I Do (I Do It For You)” by Bryan Adams (1991), “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot (1992), and “Wild Wild West” by Will Smith (1999).

