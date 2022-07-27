Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jul. 27

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Brianne, a biology professor, had a perfect SAT score and hid her locker combination from a TV crew;

Colleen, a court monitor, whose dog is popular on Instagram; and

Ed, an economics and real estate professor, is helping write an international detective story set in the 1400s. Ed is a two-day champ with winnings of $40,200.

Jeopardy!

THE SOUTHERN U.S. // FICTION // A PRISONER OF YOUR OWN DEVICE // ALLITERATION // TENNIS ACES // ACCEPTABLE 2-LETTER SCRABBLE WORDS

DD1 – $600 – THE SOUTHERN U.S. – It’s estimated that there are as many as 70 streets in Atlanta with this fruity 9-letter name (Brianne moved into first by adding $1,500 to her score of $2,000.

Scores going into DJ: Ed $3,600, Colleen $2,000, Brianne $8,700.

Double Jeopardy!

NOTABLE WOMEN // OSCAR WINNERS’ TV ROLES // THE ANIMAL KINGDOM // TRANSPORTATION // “B.C.” // A.D.

DD2 – $800 – THE ANIMAL KINGDOM – This North American marsupial has a gestation period of as little as 12 days (Ed won $4,000 on a true DD vs. $8,700 for Brianne.)

DD3 – $1,600 – TRANSPORTATION – This type of sturdy horse-drawn wagon of early America got its name from the Pennsylvania region where it was developed (Colleen lost $3,000 from her third-place score of $11,200 vs. $17,600 for Ed and $14,700 for Brianne.)

Ed moved close to the lead by doubling up on DD2, and by the end of DJ was the one to beat again with $17,600 vs. Brianne at $14,700 and Colleen with $8,200.

Final Jeopardy!

REAL PEOPLE IN POETRY – Milton wrote of this contemporary: “When by night the glass of” him “observes imagined lands and regions in the moon”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ, with Brianne dropping $3,000 to win with $11,700.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: From third place, Colleen found DD3 with just one other clue remaining and a chance to pass both opponents, but wagered an amount that would leave her in third even if correct. Then for FJ with $8,200, she wagered just $2,200, which was not enough to win the game even if she had gotten FJ.

Judging the writers: In ALLITERATION, they thought a clue about a tounge twister featuring “Betty Botter” was easier than ones about “Final Fantasy” and Planned Parenthood.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Peachtree? DD2 – What is opossum? DD3 – What is Conestoga? FJ – Who was Galileo?

