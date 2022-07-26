The Day Thread is a Bear Now

Crow T. Robot is my favorite Mystery Science Theater 3000 character, specifically the version as puppeteered by Bill Corbett during seasons 8-10.

This iteration of Crow suffered from a perennial identity crisis, dressing in increasingly elaborate costumes and announcing to the bemused Satellite of Love crew that he’d finally discovered his true self, only for doubt to creep in moments later and the identity quickly abandoned soon after.

Here are some of the personas Crow has tried on over the years:

A comely Bellarian:

A fearsome Solarite:

Thinking he’s a witch and having Mike attempt to crush him with rocks, only to decide later that he’s actually a frog:

And of course the adorable bear as featured in the header.

I think we can all empathize with Crow’s struggle to figure out who he is, and I wish you all the best wherever you are on your own journey of self-discovery.

