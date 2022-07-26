Werewolf 188: Into Thin Air – Day 4

(Flavor will be added later)

Skydancer (Lindsay) has died. She was a member of the Motley Mountaineering Crew (Town).

Roles

3 Wolves

(The roles are for flavor only and aren’t assigned to specific players)

Maria von Trapp: Maria is sick and tired of her Sound of Music persona. She longs for change. Maria is ready, so ready for something other than cream-coloured ponies and crisp apple strudels. The hills are alive with The Sound of … Murder!

Bigfoot: Two things have sent Bigfoot on this homicidal path. First, the US of Arrogance claiming him as theirs. Secondly, the constant littering of those damn climbing tourists. Some of the stuff is actually recyclable!

Gabriel Walker as Portrayed by Sylvester Stallone in Cliffhanger (just call him Gabe): Nobody understands the mumbled motivations of The World According to Gabe, but that's okay. His emotional issues are so massive that you can see them bulge even through a snow suit, anyway.

13 7 members of the Motley Mountaineering Crew (Town): Their only power is to vote on whom to leave out in the snow to turn into a Permanent Popsicle at the end of each day.

Rules

Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory.

On the mountain, indecision can be deadly – In the event of a tie , the wolves decide which of the tied players dies.

, the wolves decide which of the tied players dies. Autokill is triggered if one player gets a majority, but only if everyone has voted (a retracted vote still counts for this purpose).

is triggered if one player gets a majority, but only if everyone has voted (a retracted vote still counts for this purpose). Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement. Try to make at least 10 game related posts per day.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads.

No game talk after twilight. If it’s not roleplay, save it for the next day.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

VT Message: “You are a member of the Motley Mountaineering Crew (Vanilla Town)”

(Vanilla Town)” Special thanks to Tiff for writing all the flavor (sorry, flavour).

Vote Spreadsheet

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/11Dm2aRZ9p2GNn71nOEGAGO2BUtUbreZJxJOCmI_Hx3w

The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count, though I’ll also update the count in the vote thread as often as I can.

If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info.

Players

Abby // THE BOULDER April // Det. Alex Cumberland, MD Chum // Big Rock Candy Mountain Expeditionist Goat // MU Logicker Jake // Not-the-Horror-Film Jack Frost Lamb // Cliff Hanger Mike // George Mallory, Mystery Mountaineer Moonster // Blucifer, the Blue Mustang from Hell Queequeg // Yukon Kornelius Sic // Smash Bros Ice Climbers Lindsay // Skydancer, Fairy of the Mountain – Town, Died Night 3 Nuka // Cuphead – Town, Died Day 3 Owen // Snow Miser – Town, Died Night 2 Cork // Brett, an Alternative (TM) White Guy – Town, Died Day 2 Malthusc // Frederick Barbarossa – Town, Died Night 1 Josephus // The Ghost of Edmund Hillary – Town, Died Day 1

Twilight will be at 3pm Central (4pm Eastern) on Wednesday, July 27.

