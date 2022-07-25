The Monday Politics Thread Needs a Unicorn

Why Are Haitian Immigrants not Treated like Ukrainians?

The U.S. Needs to Extend the Same Generosity to the Haitian Immigrants The Root

The New York Times, The Atlantic, More Keep Publishing Transphobia. Why?

In this op-ed, News & Politics Editor Lexi McMenamin criticizes mainstream media outlets for normalizing anti-trans rhetoric. Teen Vogue

Liz Cheney: January 6 panel will subpoena Ginni Thomas if necessary

The House January 6 committee will subpoena Ginni Thomas, the wife of the supreme court justice Clarence Thomas, if she will not testify voluntarily about her involvement in Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election. The Guardian

This election could answer the biggest midterm question: Abortion or the economy?

The victor in New York’s 19th Congressional District will win just four months in office. But the August special election could give the clearest indication yet of whether abortion will keep Democrats in control of Congress. Politico

Fist pumper to fleeing coward: Jan. 6 video shows Missouri who Josh Hawley really is

In the clip, Hawley sprints across a hallway as he and his fellow senators are evacuated after insurrectionists had breached the Capitol building. When it played on the screen, the audience in the room with the committee erupted in laughter. Kansas City Star

Abortion Isn’t Only About Women

Why the fight for abortion rights must include transgender men and non-binary folks to be successful. The Root

A Miami-bound boat capsized off The Bahamas, killing 16 adults and one child

A boat capsized in Bahamian waters in Sunday’s first hours, killing 17 “suspected irregular Haitian migrants,” Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said at a Sunday afternoon news conference. Miami Herald

I’m a Student in Texas. My Teachers and I Shouldn’t Be Responsible for Stopping a Mass Shooting

…..I’m stunned that the concept of hardening schools is even a casual talking point. To me, it feels like an admission—that gun violence is the new normal, that school shootings will inevitably happen again, and that there’s nothing we can do but to brace ourselves for the next bang. Time

“We failed”: Gay Republicans who fought for acceptance in Texas GOP see little progress

Gay Republicans who have fought for acceptance within the Texas GOP over the past three decades told The Texas Tribune progress has been excruciatingly slow. Many of them have left the party, even as the number of Log Cabin Republicans in Texas continues to grow. Texas Tribune

Doctor Who Performed an Abortion on 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Moves to Sue Indiana AG

As of July 19, she took the first steps in a possible defamation lawsuit against Rokita, with Dr. Bernard’s lawyer saying Rokita’s statements were “false and misleading…about alleged misconduct.” An official GoFundMe page has also been set up on the doctor’s behalf: “As a result of doing her job, she has come under intense scrutiny and needs urgent assistance, as well as security for her family,” the page reads. Teen Vogue

Supreme Court Declines To Restore Biden’s Immigration Policy For Now

The decision is the first public vote for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson since being sworn in on June 30th. The Root

The New Marriage Equality Bill Doesn’t Just Repeal DOMA. It Does Something Better.

Why extreme heat endangers more Black, Hispanic and Indigenous people

Across the United States, millions are facing extreme heat as temperatures hold steady in the triple digits. For communities of color, underlying systemic inequities increase the chances of heat-related illnesses and death. ABC News

When Girls Under 15 Experience Childbirth, the Consequences to Their Bodies Can Be Devastating

Adolescent mothers reportedly face higher risks of eclampsia, puerperal endometritis, and systemic infections than older women, and babies of adolescent mothers face higher risks of low birth weight, preterm delivery and severe neonatal conditions. People

Buttigieg on GOP opposition to codifying same-sex marriage: ‘Our marriage deserves to be treated equally’

“If [Rubio’s] got time to fight against Disney, I don’t know why he wouldn’t have time to help safeguard marriages like mine — look, this is really, really important to a lot of people. It’s certainly important to me,” Buttigieg told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” CNN

Secret Service identifies potential missing text messages from around Jan. 6 on 10 agents phones, report says

The Secret Service has identified potential missing text messages on the phones of 10 agents that were sent and received around January 6, 2021, a CNN report says. Insider

Activision employees walk off the job seeking abortion, LGBTQ support

Hundreds demand “safe state” relocation assistance to avoid discriminatory laws. Ars Technica

LGBTQ+ History in the Making With Record Number of Out Candidates

There are at least 1,008 out candidates running this year, surpassing the record of 1,006 set in 2020, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which supports out candidates who are also qualified and viable. Advocate

Washington’s Primary Could Dethrone Trump’s Kingmaking Power

Two GOP members of Congress who voted to impeach the former president are protected by an open primary that tends to reward moderates. Politico

The Torment of Odesa

For a time, Odesa thought it would bear a heavier burden in this war than it has. The February blitz on Kyiv was supposed to end the war for the Russians fast. When it didn’t, a sea assault on Odesa seemed a logical next step for Russia, but it never happened, and instead Ukraine’s key port city has suffered as much from anticipation of attacks as from attacks themselves. The last big round of strikes was earlier this month, when Ukraine retook Snake Island, the site of the “Russian warship, go fuck yourself” radio transmission that has become a slogan. (Yesterday at the grocery store, I saw coffee sold under that brand.) Russia gave up the island but lobbed rockets at an apartment block south of Odesa on the way out, killing 21 people. The Atlantic

What to Know About the Pope’s Visit to Canada and Apology to Indigenous Communities

“Unfortunately, in Canada, many Christians, including some members of religious orders, contributed to the policies of cultural assimilation that in the past gravely damaged native populations in various ways,” Pope Francis said in a public statement in Vatican City last week. Time

Brazil’s Bolsonaro officially launches re-election bid, says army on his side

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro kicked off his candidacy for re-election at a party event in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday with a speech focused on God, guns and family, as the right-wing leader attempts to claw back the commanding lead established by his main rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Reuters

Macron says Iran nuclear deal still remains possible

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has “expressed his disappointment” at the lack of progress after the suspension of talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna. Deutsche Welle

Legislating ‘apartheid’: Critics slam Bosnia’s election law plan

Critics say the high representative’s plans will give disproportionate influence to Croat and Serb nationalists. Al Jazeera

Paralysis from Tory leadership race is damaging pay talks, say doctors and teachers

Talks over crucial pay deals and funding across the public sector are being damaged by government paralysis as a result of the Tory leadership race, senior teachers and doctors have warned. The Guardian

Can India follow China’s path to labour-intensive manufacturing as population rises but jobs dwindle?

Less than one year from now, India’s population could overtake that of China and claim its centuries-held distinction as the world’s most populous country, according to the United Nations’ latest projections. South China Morning Post

Kenya’s young voters have a dilemma: they dislike ethnic politics but feel trapped in it

In elections and beyond, young Kenyans are an important political cohort. People between the ages of 18 and 35 make up about 30% of the population and nearly 40% of registered voters in the 2022 election. The Conversation

Italy migrants: Nearly 1,200 arrive by boat in 24 hours

According to Italian media, the island’s immigration centre has been overwhelmed by a huge increase in landings in recent weeks. The Ansa news agency reports that the centre is well over its 350 person capacity, with some 1,184 people currently being held at the site. BBC

Germany cracks down on gender-based violence

Violence against women is on the rise in Germany. So are attacks against members of the LGBTQ community. Now the government is pushing for stricter punishment of hate crimes. Deutsche Welle

Factbox: How Tunisia’s president has tightened his grip

President Kais Saied has been steadily consolidating his grip over Tunisia since seizing broad powers a year ago. Reuters

Ukrainian military couples rush to the altar amid uncertainty of war

“Now we are living in a very dangerous time, and maybe people who were planning tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or in a year to get married, have realized that we’re living today — here and now. Maybe that’s where their decision comes from,” wedding officiant Oksana Poberezhets told CNN from the brightly lit room where she performs the no-frills ceremonies. CNN

Viktor Orbán sparks outrage with attack on ‘race mixing’ in Europe

Hungary’s far-right prime minister says countries where races mingle are ‘no longer nations’ The Guardian

