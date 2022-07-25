30 Day Animation Loop Challenge Day 25: ACTIVITY: Make and Share Your Own GIF

For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

Today is an interactive day! Anyone can be an animator. Today, you’re challenged to create a GIF using an online tool and share it here.

You could use Brush Ninja to create an animated drawing (use the ‘onion’ button to see adjacent frames while drawing!) : https://brush.ninja/

Or if your’re more of a remix artist, you can use GIPHY’s gif maker to appropriate images and videos to create an animation: https://giphy.com/create/gifmaker

And, of course, if you’ve made animations of your own in the past, using any other tools or media, please share them today!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...