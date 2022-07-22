The Weekly Wrestling Thread Fights Like an Eight Year Old Girl

AEW

Adam Cole has been talking this week about his hopes for a return soon, and according the the Wrestling Observer, both Kenny Omega and CM Punk are tentatively planning to return from their respective injuries at September’s All Out event. Having them both back would be splendid just to help save us from more hardcore matches featuring Jericho and Kingston (seriously, Kingston needs to move on and Jericho can take a nice long, long holiday).

NJPW

The G1 has begun, with the two major upsets in the first round of matches being the losses for Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito. If you’re an Ingobernables de Japon mark like me, you’ll know that to be a Naito fan is to know suffering; he lost his first match in the tournament against Goto. With Tanahashi facing Naito this weekend, and the fact the blocks are smaller than in previous years, neither can afford a defeat if they are going to win the C block.

ELSEWHERE

In the world of spectacularly bad ideas, the full card for Ric Flair’s Last Match event was announced this week:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (with Karen Jarrett)

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

Legacy Match

Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton, representing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen)

Bunkhouse Battle Royal

Bully Ray, other participants TBA

The event will be held during Starrcast Weekend on July 31st.

In the world of Pro-Wrestling merchandise, the frankly fantastic VENY has a t-shirt available outside Japan. If you know of her and want to support a trans wrestler, I heartily endorse pre-ordering one:

If you would like to check out some fresh wrestling, why not try Setup Pro Wrestling from Thailand, a recently created promotion which has its own YouTube channel:

