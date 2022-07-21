Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 2

Top 4 Results!
|Shovel Knight
|An Underlying Problem (The Lost City)
|5
|10
|Persona 5
|Last Surprise
|Transistor
|The Spine
|7
|11
|Undertale
|Hopes and Dreams
It’s the finals! The last round!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, July 22nd at 9:00AM Pacific
It’s all come down to Persona 5 vs Undertale! Last Surprise captures the cool, jazzy vibe of P5’s soundtrack, while Hopes and Dreams embodies the emotional high of (one of) Undertale’s ending(s), struggling against impossible odds to make a better world.
For third place, we have two indie songs with two different sonic philosophies. What will take home the bronze: An Underlying Problem’s 8-bit chiptune, or the full vocals and real instruments of The Spine?