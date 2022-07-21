Comic Book Chat – Favorite Animal Characters in Comics

The animated movie DC League of Super-Pets will be released in theaters on July 29th.

Today’s Comic Book Chat asks – Which animal characters from comic books are your favorite?

Some animals have super powers ( like Krypto and Lockjaw) while others do not (Ampersand from Y: The Last Man and the cast of Stray Dogs). Some are cute and cuddly while others need to be put in time out. Some characters are anthromorphic and others are normal people transformed into animals ( like Gorilla Man from Agents of Atlas and Avengers).

Drop a comment or two with your favorites and feel free to add a picture or two as well.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

