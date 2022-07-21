The Avocado Parenting Thread Is Afraid

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

If you or someone you know is having trouble finding a vaccine for a small child, check out this crowd-sourced map of possible locations:

Vaccines Under 5 Map

This week, let’s talk about Fears.

What are your biggest fears related to parenting? What fears have you had that turned out to not be a big deal? What fears did you not anticipate? How did you overcome these fears?

(Feel free to talk about anything else, of course, the prompt is only a suggestion, and please also suggest any new topics you’d like to discuss.)

