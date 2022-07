After a two year absence (not counting November’s Special Edition), it’s finally that time of year again! Use this space to discuss all of your Comic-Con related hopes and dreams from Wednesday’s Preview Night.

Are you going? Are you already there? What are you looking forward to in the coming days? Unlike previous years, there is actually nothing scheduled tonight as far as programming goes. I’ll just watch Tron at home by myself, I guess.

