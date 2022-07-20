Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 4

Top 8 Results!

Spoiler Shovel Knight An Underlying Problem (The Lost City) 8 7 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Land of Blue Skies Undertale Megalovania 6 10 Persona 5 Last Surprise Transistor The Spine 9 7 Risk of Rain Monsoon Drakengard 3 The Last Song 7 9 Undertale Hopes and Dreams [collapse]

It’s the semifinals! That’s half a final!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, July 21st at 9:00AM Pacific

Our top 4:

We’re down to four final games: Shovel Knight, Persona 5, Transistor, and Undertale, with Trails of Cold Steel, Risk of Rain, and Drakengard 3 leaving us. A very strong showing for the indie scene, representing 3 of our top 4. Will Persona 5 be able to call upon the legacy of JRPG success and eke one out for traditional studios? Or will it be felled by the 8-bit throwback vibes of one Shoveled Knight? And even among indies, can the “we have an office!” of Supergiant Games overcome the “built by Toby Fox in Andrew Hussie’s basement” authenticity of Undertale? Stay tuned!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...