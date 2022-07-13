30 Day Animation Loop Challenge Day 13: An Unsung (or Under-Appreciated) Show, Film, Creator, or Studio

For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

We know the Big Guys. Your Disney, your Pixar, your Ghibli, your Simpsons. What’s the show, short, or film that no one’s talking about, but EVERYONE should see? Now’s the time to toot the horn of animations and animators whose horns have not been sufficiently tooted. (Feel free to air your Oscar snub grievances here!)

