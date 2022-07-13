The Book Nook Goes to the Beach (7/13)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Since it’s currently around 30 degrees Celsius (that’s around 86 degrees in American) which is far too hot for this temperate climate, and its also very much the summer, it’s time to discuss the perfect beach read! What book do you bring with you to get through a hot day near the sea? Something you’ve read countless times before? A new title by an author you already love? Let us know! (prompt courtesy of Steve Splendiferous)

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

FOR THE AVOCADO BOOK CLUB PARTICIPANTS:

We’ll be reading The Drawing of the Three next. Please make sure you’ve gotten to The Lady of Shadows – Chapter 2 The Ringing of Changes by July 24 .

. The second group, hosted by Pershing48 is reading the short story collection Homesick for Another World by Ottessa Moshfegh. The second thread, for discussing the entire book, will go up on July 21. (Threads will go up at noon EDT)

