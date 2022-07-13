Color Outside the Lines: Gender roles

Hello! Welcome to Color Outside the Lines, a discussion space for people of color. Posted the first 3 Wednesdays of the month.

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Prompt: Gender roles

Stereotypical gender roles affect BIPOC just as much as those who aren’t. What are some frustrating gender roles that you feel unwillingly thrust on you? Do you think there are some problems within the western feminism movement that doesn’t take these concerns into account? Are they even equipped to handle it? Is it something you’d rather see tackled withing your own community?

Survey results: It seems everyone is okay with upvotes from white cados. There will be no changes made to COTL

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...