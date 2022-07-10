Avocado Book Club – The Gunslinger (The Dark Tower I) – Complete Book Discussion

The discussion thread for the first book of the Dark Tower series.

First time readers! What did you think of it? And how much/little sense did it make to you so far?

Re-readers! How well did it hold up for you? Any new things that you noticed?

Administrative stuff:

First up, please use spoiler tags for any talk about events later in the series . Discussing the current book relating to the others is fine, but not everyone has read these books so please be mindful.

. Discussing the current book relating to the others is fine, but not everyone has read these books so please be mindful. We’ll obviously be reading The Drawing of the Three next. Please make sure you’ve gotten to The Lady of Shadows – Chapter 2 The Ringing of Changes by July 24 .

. The second group, hosted by Pershing48 is reading the short story collection Homesick for Another World by Ottessa Moshfegh. The second thread, for discussing the entire book, will go up on July 21. (Threads will go up at noon EDT)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...