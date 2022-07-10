‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Wins Audiences With Box Office Results

With a lot of information out there prior to release of how well this was going to do based on ticket presales, the debut weekend for Thor: Love and Thunder comes in at a $143 million weekend domestically and another $159 million in 47 international markets, bringing it to a $302 million weekend. Which is the third-highest weekend for a film since the pandemic began and the second-best of this year as Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness outdid it.
As the rankings go, this is the 11th best debut for an MCU film and it clocks in at just over 19% ahead of the previous film in the entry. The film did quite well overseas with the second-best opening weekend in multiple countries and with Korea leading at $15.3 million.
It’s not a bad weekend for second-placing Minions: The Rise of Gru however as it added another $45.5 million to its total to bring the domestic to $210 million while having $189.8 million overseas for a hair under $400 million so far.
These two films did suck up a lot of the oxygen in the market but Top Gun Maverick still added another $15.5 million to bring it to just under $600 million domestic while Elvis added another $11 million to get it to $91 million.
Next weekend has A24 going wide with Mrcel the Shell with Shoes One and Sony with Where the Crawdads sing while Paramount goes for the kids with Paws of Fury. So expect Thor and others to have another good weekend next weekend.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|Market Share
|1
|Thor: Love And Thunder
|Disney
|$143,000,000
|4,375
|$32,686
|$143,000,000
|38.6%
|2
|Minions: The Rise Of Gru
|Universal
|$45,550,000
|4,427
|$10,289
|$210,078,580
|27.2%
|3
|Top Gun Maverick
|Paramount
|$15,500,000
|3,513
|$4,412
|$597,406,113
|5.8%
|4
|Elvis
|Warner Bros.
|$11,000,000
|3,714
|$2,962
|$91,122,702
|5.7%
|5
|Jurassic World Dominion
|Universal
|$8,410,000
|3,251
|$2,587
|$350,325,830
|4.8%
|6
|Black Phone, The
|Universal
|$7,660,000
|2,559
|$2,993
|$62,312,410
|4.4%
|7
|Lightyear
|Disney
|$2,900,000
|2,090
|$1,388
|$112,322,200
|3.8%
|8
|Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
|A24
|$340,000
|48
|$7,083
|$963,416
|3.4%
|9
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|Disney
|$262,000
|140
|$1,871
|$411,062,441
|2.8%
|10
|Mr. Malcolm’s List
|Bleecker Street
|$245,416
|1,057
|$232
|$1,638,709
|1.1%
|11
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|A24
|$241,188
|286
|$843
|$67,632,747
|0.4%
|12
|Bad Guys, The
|Universal
|$232,000
|318
|$730
|$96,369,975
|0.3%
[Source: Box Office Essentials]