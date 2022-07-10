Chiwetel Ejiofor Day Thread

Chiwetel Ejiofor was born on July 10, 1977 in London to Nigerian parents. He has appeared in movies including Children of Men, 12 Years a Slave, and Doctor Strange. He won a BAFTA (British Academy Film Award) for Best Actor in a Leading Role for 12 Years a Slave.

Wikipedia fun fact: Chiwetel has appeared as Othello on stage twice, and won a Laurence Olivier Award (the highest honor in British Theatre, equivalent to a Tony) for best actor when he played the roll in 2007.

Have fun posting and have a good day.

