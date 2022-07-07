The Weekly Music Thread Understands That Reference

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What are some of your favorite pop culture references in music?

Given the origins of this site and the stuff we regularly discuss around here, it’s hard to believe we’ve never covered this topic before! So whether they be lyrical references, musical nods, album art, homages or parodies in music videos, or even fashion choices of the part of the artists themselves, let us know which pop culture references you enjoy the most.

So many favorites to choose from, but one of the first artists that came to mind when I thought of this prompt was Canada’s own Sloan. In addition to their music video for “The Good in Everyone” (from 1996’s One Chord to Another) opening with a two-minute parody of the opening scene of Easy Rider, the music video for “She Says What She Means” (from 1998’s Navy Blues) is based on the 1967 film Privilege, starring Paul Jones as a pop star used by the government to placate the masses and divert them from political activity.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

