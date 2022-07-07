Spoil Sports – Thor – Love and Thunder

Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy are back on the big screen since they left together on a mission to find Gamora at the end of Avengers Endgame. Where have their travels taken them? You know who else is back? Dr. Jane Foster and she’s wielding Mjolnir! How is this possible? Thor’s trusty weapon was destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. Thor and Jane must work together to put a stop to the villainous Gorr The God Butcher (played by former Batman Christian Bale). Will they survive their encounter with this god killer or not?

Here’s a thread to discuss the movie and what you liked/disliked about it.

