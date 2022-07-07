The Thursday Politics Thread Resigns In Disgrace

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The time of BoJo has come to an end. After dangling by a thread over the people of the United Kingdom,Boris Johnson is set to resign as Conservative leader. After a stunning, record-setting series of resignations, Johnson had vowed to fight on even firing Cabinet Minister Michael Gove who demanded the Prime Minister to step down. 50 cabinet ministers have resigned since Tuesday, which kind of makes him a historical figure worth talking about. Johnson will stay on in his role until a new Prime Minister can be selected.

Johnson’s downfall stretches back to the 2017 sexual misconduct allegations that involved all members of British political parties when conservative MP Chris Pincher was first implicated. Despite this, Johnson would continue to put Pincher in a series of powerful positions including Deputy Chief Whip. Following another credible allegation of drunkenly groping two men and having made repeated unwanted advances on other Members of Parliament. Johnson had been briefed on the matter in person and continued to appoint him to various roles.

Calls for Johnson’s resignation only began in earnest following the resignations of Health Minister Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Most of those who have resigned have cited a lack of honesty and integrity as their reason for leaving.

Johnson held on though. determined to stay in power. He fired people left and right. And he lost most of his cabinet. He saw himself as a “great man of history”.

Pictured: A Great Man of History

He will have to make new appointments while a new election is set to begin in Autumn of 2022. Even then, some people are calling for him to not remain in office at all. Things are still fluid at the moment, and a statement is expected sometime this afternoon.

I suppose as an outside observer, I think it’s pretty interesting that this is the straw that broke the camel’s back. It wasn’t his clownish antics, his racism, or his views on trans people, his handling of Brexit, it wasn’t his handling of the British economy, it wasn’t the 10 Downing Street Covid parties, or his handling of Covid in general, hell it wasn’t even his near-fatal brush with Covid. It was his lying and callous disregard for the well-being for others, promoting dangerous individuals to positions of power and authority. Or perhaps, people simply had enough and saw weakness. In any case, his days in power are numbered.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, do not forget about the second dose! THIRD DOSES are now available for anyone over the age of 18! You can get any type of shot you like, provided you have already been double vaccinated. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET AND SPREAD IT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...