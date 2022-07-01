The Weekly Shuffle Thread Has Gone Fishin’!

Gus Dapperton – My Favorite Fish

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! There are so many great ways to stay cool and relaxed during the summer, especially by the water! Whether you’re there just to swim or with a rod in hand, you’re bound to come across some aquatic creatures, so today we’re celebrating by making our special word of the day FISH!

Get your sea legs ready and share your favorite songs featuring the word Fish in the title of them! But if your shuffle just can’t get a bite, don’t feel demoralized! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

