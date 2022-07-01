Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 6 of 8)

Part 5 Results!

Spoiler AG Drive They Call Me Speed [Original] [Jonne Valtonen] 9 3 Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Monologue (Autumn ver.) Heaven Variant My Way 5 9 Abzu Ichthyosaurus Communis Axiom Verge Trace Awakens 8 4 Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Sins of the Father, Sins of the Son Q*bert Rebooted Level Song Four 4 8 Heaven Variant Can I Overcome Super Mario 3D World World Bowser 5 8 Read Only Memories Welcome to Neo-SF Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Roller Mobster 8 5 The Banner Saga 2 Our Steps, To The Night Super Mario 3D World Shifty Boo Mansion 9 4 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Grassland Groove Undertale Battle Against a True Hero 8 5 Mighty Switch Force 2 Glow Transistor The Spine 12 2 Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Welcome to This Wonderful Space Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Try, Try Again 4 9 Super Rad Raygun No Sleep Till Risk of Rain Arctic Oscillation 11 4 DuckTales: Remastered Transylvania Bayonetta 2 Let’s Dance, Boys! 2nd Climax Version 1 10 Shin Megami Tensei IV Tokyo Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Infiltrate the Junk Factory 8 5 Sonic Lost World Honeycomb Highway Super Rad Raygun Gdansk Gdansk Revolution 6 6* AG Drive Delta Course [Domestic Machine Movement] Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Red Hot Battle 8 5 Amplitude Perfect Brain The Flame in The Flood Landsick 7* 7 Mario Kart 8 Dolphin Shoals [collapse]

On to the next round! Every song here has killed before, and half of them will kill again! 8 days to determine who lives and who dies!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, July 4th at 9:00AM Pacific

