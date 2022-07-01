Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 6 of 8)

Part 5 Results!
Spoiler
|AG Drive
|They Call Me Speed [Original] [Jonne Valtonen]
|9
|3
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne
|Monologue (Autumn ver.)
|Heaven Variant
|My Way
|5
|9
|Abzu
|Ichthyosaurus Communis
|Axiom Verge
|Trace Awakens
|8
|4
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Sins of the Father, Sins of the Son
|Q*bert Rebooted
|Level Song Four
|4
|8
|Heaven Variant
|Can I Overcome
|Super Mario 3D World
|World Bowser
|5
|8
|Read Only Memories
|Welcome to Neo-SF
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Roller Mobster
|8
|5
|The Banner Saga 2
|Our Steps, To The Night
|Super Mario 3D World
|Shifty Boo Mansion
|9
|4
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Grassland Groove
|Undertale
|Battle Against a True Hero
|8
|5
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Glow
|Transistor
|The Spine
|12
|2
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|Welcome to This Wonderful Space
|Mario & Luigi: Dream Team
|Try, Try Again
|4
|9
|Super Rad Raygun
|No Sleep Till
|Risk of Rain
|Arctic Oscillation
|11
|4
|DuckTales: Remastered
|Transylvania
|Bayonetta 2
|Let’s Dance, Boys! 2nd Climax Version
|1
|10
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Tokyo
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Infiltrate the Junk Factory
|8
|5
|Sonic Lost World
|Honeycomb Highway
|Super Rad Raygun
|Gdansk Gdansk Revolution
|6
|6*
|AG Drive
|Delta Course [Domestic Machine Movement]
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Red Hot Battle
|8
|5
|Amplitude
|Perfect Brain
|The Flame in The Flood
|Landsick
|7*
|7
|Mario Kart 8
|Dolphin Shoals
[collapse]
On to the next round! Every song here has killed before, and half of them will kill again! 8 days to determine who lives and who dies!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, July 4th at 9:00AM Pacific