Job Rants Thread – 7/1/2022 – Going…Live?

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

So, the good news is, (well, “good”) we’re finally back in the office. The bad news is, it’s a complete shitshow! You mention it, we probably have it: ; and Offices not set up, supplies delayed for stupid reasons, computer issues on our client’s end that we need to fix for them; and, of course, WI-fi outages for days and days! Normally, I’d tell someone to pick up that ringing phone because I fucking called it; but, that’s not possible due to 1): Our phone system being completely digital, and 2: Nobody’s able to connect to the goddamn thing, anyway! Oh, and, and? Yeah, I just found out that this is meant to be our Go Live day. I literally just got my workstation set up after being here a week, and we’re supposed to be ready for business?!

If anyone needs me, I’ll be out by the dumpsters, wordlessly yelling at the sky.

I’m going to cut this one short this week, if that’s all right. This thread’s for ranting about one’s job, not writing a novella; which is what I’m sure I’d be doing, right now, if I hadn’t stopped myself. I hate ending things on such a cynical note, though, so I’ll close by just saying that I hope things even out in the coming weeks; and, in a more evergreen sense, hope that you’re all doing well, too.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And…I don’t normally ask this of you all, but: if anyone has any extra luck to spare, I sure could use it.

