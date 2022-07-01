Friday New Music 7/1

It’s Friday hello here’s some new music. New albums by Moor Mother and Camp Trash are what I see out there
— Alex Crispin – Alex Crispin
— Camp Trash – The Long Way, The Slow Way
— Carlos Truly (of Ava Luna) – Not Mine
— Charlie Gabriel (of Preservation Hall Jazz Band) – 89 (Physical Release)
— Chief State – Waiting For Your Colours
— The Deer Hunter – Antimai
— Fime – Sweeter Memory
— Fresh – Raise Hell
— Ghost Woman – Ghost Woman
— GoGo Penguin – Between Two Waves EP
— Greg Puciato (of Dillinger Escape Plan) – Mirrorcell
— Guided By Voices – Tremblers And Goggles By Rank
— Gwenno – Tresor
— Horizon Ignited – Toward The Dying Land
— Imagine Dragons – Mercury — ACTS 1 & 2
— Jure Grando – Archaic Moon Mysticism
— Laura Evans – State Of Mind
— Lotic – Sparkling Water EP
— Medicine Singers – Medicine Singers
— Mice Parade – lapapọ
— Momma – Household Name
— Moor Mother – Jazz Codes
— Municipal Waste – Electrified Brain
— Naima Bock – Giant Palm
— Naomi Alligator – Double Knot
— Neighbor Lady – For The Birds
— Nonconnah – Don’t Go Down To Lonesome Holler
— Paolo Nutini – Last Night In The Bittersweet
— Randy Holden – Population III
— Robin Carolan and Sebastian Gainsborough – The Northman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Physical Release)
— Roxy Music – Flesh + Blood (Reissue)
— Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am The Moon: II. Ascension
— Terry Jennings – Piece for Cello and Saxophone
— Trembling Void – Demo I
— Various Artists – Minions: The Rise of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume 2 (Digital Release)