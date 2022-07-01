Friday New Music 7/1

It’s Friday hello here’s some new music. New albums by Moor Mother and Camp Trash are what I see out there

— Camp Trash – The Long Way, The Slow Way

— Carlos Truly (of Ava Luna) – Not Mine

— Charlie Gabriel (of Preservation Hall Jazz Band) – 89 (Physical Release)

— Chief State – Waiting For Your Colours

— The Deer Hunter – Antimai

— Fime – Sweeter Memory

— Fresh – Raise Hell

— Ghost Woman – Ghost Woman

— GoGo Penguin – Between Two Waves EP

— Greg Puciato (of Dillinger Escape Plan) – Mirrorcell

— Guided By Voices – Tremblers And Goggles By Rank

— Gwenno – Tresor

— Horizon Ignited – Toward The Dying Land

— Imagine Dragons – Mercury — ACTS 1 & 2

— Jure Grando – Archaic Moon Mysticism

— Laura Evans – State Of Mind

— Lotic – Sparkling Water EP

— Medicine Singers – Medicine Singers

— Mice Parade – lapapọ

— Momma – Household Name

— Moor Mother – Jazz Codes

— Municipal Waste – Electrified Brain

— Naima Bock – Giant Palm

— Naomi Alligator – Double Knot

— Neighbor Lady – For The Birds

— Nonconnah – Don’t Go Down To Lonesome Holler

— Paolo Nutini – Last Night In The Bittersweet

— Randy Holden – Population III

— Robin Carolan and Sebastian Gainsborough – The Northman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Physical Release)

— Roxy Music – Flesh + Blood (Reissue)

— Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am The Moon: II. Ascension

— Terry Jennings – Piece for Cello and Saxophone

— Trembling Void – Demo I

— Various Artists – Minions: The Rise of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume 2 (Digital Release)

