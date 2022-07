Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts, for the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it.

Today, tell us about your history with animation. What was your first animated film/show/thing? When did you realize you loved animation (if relevant)? When did you realize you’d outgrown animation (if relevant)? Did you want to be an animator when you grew up? ARE you an animator now? Share your story!

