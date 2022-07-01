Franchise Festival S2E12 – Resident Evil: Revelations

Let’s discuss Resident Evil: Revelations! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and characters?

In the podcast episode below, the Franchise Festival crew performs a deep dive on Resident Evil: Revelations‘ development, gameplay, and plot with Arielle Danan (@HuggableHipster). Along the way, we speculate about mechanical connections to Dead Space and lore connections to Resident Evil: Code Veronica. We may not have enjoyed the game as much as previous series entries, but we still had a great time discussing Capcom’s attempt to revive traditional survival horror.

You can find Arielle on Twitter, YouTube, Patreon, and TikTok.



Sources

If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month and vote on future episode topics! In June we covered Dino Crisis and in July we’ll be discussing Shaun of the Dead.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...