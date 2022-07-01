Franchise Festival S2E12 – Resident Evil: Revelations

Let’s discuss Resident Evil: Revelations! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and characters?
In the podcast episode below, the Franchise Festival crew performs a deep dive on Resident Evil: Revelations‘ development, gameplay, and plot with Arielle Danan (@HuggableHipster). Along the way, we speculate about mechanical connections to Dead Space and lore connections to Resident Evil: Code Veronica. We may not have enjoyed the game as much as previous series entries, but we still had a great time discussing Capcom’s attempt to revive traditional survival horror.
You can find Arielle on Twitter, YouTube, Patreon, and TikTok.
Sources
- “The Making of Resident Evil: Revelations“
- 2012 David Jenkins interview with Capcom’s Masachika Kawata for the UK’s Metro
- 2012 Richard George interview with Masachika Kawata for IGN
- 2011 Nintendo “Iwata Asks” interview with Masachika Kawata concerning Resident Evil: Mercenaries 3D and Resident Evil: Revelations
- “Are Lisa Trevor and Alice The Same Person? Diving Into the story of Resident Evil“
If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month and vote on future episode topics! In June we covered Dino Crisis and in July we’ll be discussing Shaun of the Dead.