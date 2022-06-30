30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 30: Your Favorite Challenge

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

With it being the last day of the month, we’re going to cheat a bit and use this as our epilogue one as well before we jump into the next month of challenges. Today, we want to know which challenge we’ve run for the past two years has been your favorite and why!

Bonus prompt: We can handle it, which one was your least favorite?

May 2020 – 30 Day Comic Book

June 2020 – 30 Day Disney Challenge

July 2020 – 30 Day Film Challenge

August 2020 – 30 Day Anime Challenge

September 2020 – 30 Day Book Challenge

October 2020 – 30 Day Horror Challenge

November 2020 – 30 Day TV Challenge

December 2020 – 30 Day Videogame Challenge

January 2021 – 30 Day Music Challenge

February 2021 – 28 Day Animation Challenge

March 2021 – 30 Day Food & Drink Challenge

April 2021 – 30 Day SF & Fantasy Challenge

May 2021 – 30 Day Visual Arts Challenge

June 2021 – 30 Day Film Challenge Reboot

July 2021 – 30 Day TV Rerun Challenge

August 2021 – 30 Day Animal Challenge

September 2021 – 30 Day Sports Challenge

October 2021 – 30 Day Horror Challenge

November 2021 – 30 Day X-Files Challenge

December 2021 – 30 Day Board Games & More Challenge

January 2022 – 30 Day Pokemon Challenge

February 2022 – 30 Day Music Challenge

March 2022 – 30 Day Video Game Challenge

April 2022 – 30 Day Simpsons Challenge

May 2022 – 30 Day Star Wars Challenge

June 2022 – 30 Wild Card Challenge

