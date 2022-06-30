30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 30: Your Favorite Challenge

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!
With it being the last day of the month, we’re going to cheat a bit and use this as our epilogue one as well before we jump into the next month of challenges. Today, we want to know which challenge we’ve run for the past two years has been your favorite and why!
Bonus prompt: We can handle it, which one was your least favorite?
- May 2020 – 30 Day Comic Book
- June 2020 – 30 Day Disney Challenge
- July 2020 – 30 Day Film Challenge
- August 2020 – 30 Day Anime Challenge
- September 2020 – 30 Day Book Challenge
- October 2020 – 30 Day Horror Challenge
- November 2020 – 30 Day TV Challenge
- December 2020 – 30 Day Videogame Challenge
- January 2021 – 30 Day Music Challenge
- February 2021 – 28 Day Animation Challenge
- March 2021 – 30 Day Food & Drink Challenge
- April 2021 – 30 Day SF & Fantasy Challenge
- May 2021 – 30 Day Visual Arts Challenge
- June 2021 – 30 Day Film Challenge Reboot
- July 2021 – 30 Day TV Rerun Challenge
- August 2021 – 30 Day Animal Challenge
- September 2021 – 30 Day Sports Challenge
- October 2021 – 30 Day Horror Challenge
- November 2021 – 30 Day X-Files Challenge
- December 2021 – 30 Day Board Games & More Challenge
- January 2022 – 30 Day Pokemon Challenge
- February 2022 – 30 Day Music Challenge
- March 2022 – 30 Day Video Game Challenge
- April 2022 – 30 Day Simpsons Challenge
- May 2022 – 30 Day Star Wars Challenge
- June 2022 – 30 Wild Card Challenge