Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 30TH, 2022:

Bastard!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (Netflix)

Devils Season Premiere (The CW)

Fright Club (Travel)

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu)

Me Or The Menu Series Premiere (Food)

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience (HBO Max)

Sharkdog Season Premiere (Netflix)

The Fallen (ALLBLK)

FRIDAY, JULY 1ST, 2022:

Stranger Things Season Four Part Two Premiere (Netflix)

The Black Hamptons Series Premiere (BET+)

The Princess (Hulu)

The TerminalList Series Premiere (Amazon)

SATURDAY, JULY 2ND, 2022:

Jailbreak Lovers (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, JULY 3RD, 2022:

We Hunt Together Series Premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, JULY 4TH, 2022:

A Capitol Fourth (PBS)

America The Beautiful (Disney+)

CMT Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th (CMT)

TUESDAY, JULY 5TH, 2022:

America Outdoors With Bartunde Thurston (PBS)

The Great Muslim American Rod Trip Series Premiere (PBS)

Titans Season Two Premiere (TNT)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6TH, 2022:

Big Brother Season Twenty Four Premiere (CBS)

Control Z Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Crank Yankers Season Premiere (Comedy Central)

Expedition With Steve Backshall Season Two Premiere (PBS)

Girl In The Picture (Netflix)

Hello. Goodbye & Everything In Between (Netflix)

King Of Stonks Series Premiere (Netflix)

Maggie Series Premiere (Hulu)

Married At First Sight Season Premiere (Lifetime)

Mysteries Decoded Season Premiere (The CW)

The Green Planet Series Premiere (PBS)

Uncle From Another World (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...