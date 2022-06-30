The Weekly Music Thread Is Halfway There (2022 Edition)

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: We are now halfway through 2022. What are your favorite songs or albums of the year so far?

One of the most anticipated and talked-about albums of 2022 so far has been Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, the fifth studio album by American rapper and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar. Expectations were high, and indeed the album is a powerful artistic and personal statement that has met with widespread critical acclaim; however, it is also a challenging album with a couple of tracks that have proven to be divisive. Personally I think it’s an incredible album that both recalls and builds upon Lamar’s earlier artistic triumphs, and like his previous two studio albums I suspect I will be relistening to it on a regular basis for years to come.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

