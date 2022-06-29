Werewolf 186: Seinfeld, Season 2 – Day Five

(A snowy New York street. Jerry walks up to an old woman carrying a bag.)
Jerry: Listen lady, I’ll give you fifty bucks for that marble rye.
(The woman turns around, and it’s actually a corpse puppet.)
Cryptkeeper: Hello, Jerry Sein-flay. I hear you have a rather successful slit-com.
Jerry: Who the hell are you?
Cryptkeeper: Oh, just a normal pe-death-strian. Are you trying to steal my dead…I mean, bread? You should be careful who you pick a fright with!
Jerry: Actually, never mind. Yikes, and good luck with all…that.
(Jerry turns and tries to run, but the Cryptkeeper leaps on his back and rips his head off.)
Louie has died. He was JERRY SEINFELD.
Cryptkeeper: Who is the comedian now, Sein-flay? I’m killing here! I’m slaughtering! How hack-xhilarating! (cackles) Won’t you all give me a … hand?
Lindsay has died. She was MULVA (VANILLA WOLF).
emmelemm // Kitty Witless
Josephus // Signfeld.co.uk
Lamb // Lucille Bluth from the popular situation comedy Arrested Development
Marlowe // George Steinbrenner
Narrowstrife // “Madman” from the popular situation comedy Madman of the People
Queequeg // Izzy Mandelbaum
Ralph // Kenneth the Page from the popular situation comedy 30 Rock
Sic // Joey Tribbiani from the popular situation comedy Friends
Side Character // Bart Simpson from the popular album Simpsons Sing the Blues
Spooky // @alexfsands on Tiktok
Backups
Jake
Moonster
Wins the game when the wolves and independent roles are sent to Del Boca Vista (the graveyard).
GEORGE COSTANZA and
SUSAN ROSS – George and Susan share a Discord chat channel. The first time either George or Susan is killed, only Susan dies.
COSMO KRAMER – Can drop a giant ball of oil on someone (1-shot Vigilante). If Kramer is blocked, the shot is not spent.
6 YADDA YADDA YADDA – Vanilla Town
1 Wolf
Wins the game when there are no independent roles and the number of wolf players equals the number of Town players.
KEITH HERNANDEZ – Vanilla wolf.
Independent Roles
TIM WHATLEY – Serial Killer. Wins the game when all anti-dentites (other players) are dead.
-You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know!
-Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional.
-A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.
-Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.
-Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.
-Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > SK kill > optional Vig kill > Wolf kill.
Twilight is at 4pm PST/5pm MST/6pm CST/7pm EST) on Thursday, June 30.