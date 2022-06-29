Werewolf 186: Seinfeld, Season 2 – Day Five

(A snowy New York street. Jerry walks up to an old woman carrying a bag.)

Jerry: Listen lady, I’ll give you fifty bucks for that marble rye.

(The woman turns around, and it’s actually a corpse puppet.)

Cryptkeeper: Hello, Jerry Sein-flay. I hear you have a rather successful slit-com.

Jerry: Who the hell are you?

Cryptkeeper: Oh, just a normal pe-death-strian. Are you trying to steal my dead…I mean, bread? You should be careful who you pick a fright with!

Jerry: Actually, never mind. Yikes, and good luck with all…that.

(Jerry turns and tries to run, but the Cryptkeeper leaps on his back and rips his head off.)

Louie has died. He was JERRY SEINFELD.

Cryptkeeper: Who is the comedian now, Sein-flay? I’m killing here! I’m slaughtering! How hack-xhilarating! (cackles) Won’t you all give me a … hand?

Lindsay has died. She was MULVA (VANILLA WOLF).

Players Abby // Good at social deduction games

Chum // Arnold Rimmer from the popular? situation comedy Red Dwarf (ELAINE BENES, TOWN)

Copywight // Previously, on ER (UNCLE LEO, WOLF)

Cork // Mr. Moviefone (BUBBLE BOY)

Dourif // J Peterman (IZZY MANDELBAUM, BACKUP > WOLF)

emmelemm // Kitty Witless

forever1267 // David Puddy (VANILLA TOWN)

Josephus // Signfeld.co.uk

Lamb // Lucille Bluth from the popular situation comedy Arrested Development

Lindsay // The Cryptkeeper (MULVA, WOLF)

Louie // Field Marshal Zhukov from The Death of Stalin (JERRY SEINFELD, TOWN)

Marlowe // George Steinbrenner

MSD // Bette Midler, star of Rochelle Rochelle (VANILLA TOWN)

Narrowstrife // “Madman” from the popular situation comedy Madman of the People

Owen // Arnold, inventor of the Funky Door (JACK KLAMPUS, WOLF)

Queequeg // Izzy Mandelbaum

Ralph // Kenneth the Page from the popular situation comedy 30 Rock

Raven // Agnes from Nancy comics (VANILLA TOWN)

Sic // Joey Tribbiani from the popular situation comedy Friends

Side Character // Bart Simpson from the popular album Simpsons Sing the Blues

Spooky // @alexfsands on Tiktok



Backups

Jake

Moonster

Roles 9 Town

Wins the game when the wolves and independent roles are sent to Del Boca Vista (the graveyard).



JERRY SEINFELD – Jerry is an observational comedian. Each night he “observes” a player to learn their alignment. Jerry can detect Tim Whatley and the wolves (except Uncle Leo). Bubble Boy and the Mystery ??? Role detect as Town.



ELAINE BENES – Elaine is a dognapper. Each night she steals a player, protecting them from kills and blocking any actions they have. Cannot target herself. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights.



GEORGE COSTANZA and

SUSAN ROSS – George and Susan share a Discord chat channel. The first time either George or Susan is killed, only Susan dies.



COSMO KRAMER – Can drop a giant ball of oil on someone (1-shot Vigilante). If Kramer is blocked, the shot is not spent. If the ball of oil is dropped on Bubble Boy, Kramer is killed instead.



6 YADDA YADDA YADDA – Vanilla Town



1 Wolf

Wins the game when there are no independent roles and the number of wolf players equals the number of Town players.



JACK KLAMPUS – Role blocker. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights.



UNCLE LEO

IZZY MANDELBAUM – Undetectable wolf. Hello!



KEITH HERNANDEZ – Vanilla wolf.



MULVA – Vanilla wolf.



Independent Roles

TIM WHATLEY – Serial Killer. Wins the game when all anti-dentites (other players) are dead.



BUBBLE BOY – If the Bubble Boy is the final roled player in the game (e.g., the only players left alive are Bubble Boy and those that have “Vanilla” in their role description), the game immediately ends and BB wins by himself. Moops!



MYSTERY ??? ROLE – Izzy Mandelbaum, takes over the role of the first non-Vanilla player to die (except Bubble Boy, Susan Ross, or Kramer if his Vig shot is spent). Izzy is now the undetectable Wolf, effective immediately.

Rules -No quoting or screencapping from Discord.

-You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know!

-Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional.

-A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

-Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.

-Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

-Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > SK kill > optional Vig kill > Wolf kill.

Twilight is at 4pm PST/5pm MST/6pm CST/7pm EST) on Thursday, June 30.

