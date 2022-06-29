Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Milestones (06/29/2022)

Society (or at least parents, advice columns and lifestyle blogs, and sometimes friends and schoolmates) often give us a feeling of dread when it comes to hitting certain milestones by a certain point in life. Expectations about when you’re supposed to have your first kiss, lose your virginity, have a flourishing career, find your life partner(s), have children, get married (usually before having children) are plentiful. How has that gone for you? Or not. What are your thoughts and feelings on the matter more generally? Have you found yourself having expectations of others as well (siblings, partners) in the milestone department? And so on, and so forth.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

