Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jun. 29

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Halley, a real estate attorney, cross stitches tiny masterpieces;

Lauryl, an associate professor, has a shampoo-influenced name spelling; and

Pete, an attorney, failed to impress in the schoolyard with “potent potables”. Pete is a one-day champ with winnings of $10,800.

Jeopardy!

STATUARY HALL: THE STATE REPRESENTED // STANNING THAT SHIP // CHUCK D, TIMES 3 // DIET HARD WITH A VENGEANCE // LET’S GO BACK IN TIME MACHINE MOVIES // WORDS DERIVED FROM BODY PARTS

DD1 – $600 – WORDS DERIVED FROM BODY PARTS – A list of terms with definitions, it comes from the Greek for tongue (Lauryl won $1,200 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Pete $4,200, Lauryl $4,000, Halley $4,000.

Double Jeopardy!

LITERARY TITLE CHARACTERS // SCIENCE-PODGE // MUNICIPAL MUSIC // IN THE DICTIONARY // -OLA // HE WAS A SHOGUN

DD2 – $1,600 – -OLA – In 1960 a House subcommittee investigated this practice of bribing DJs to play certain songs (Lauryl lost $3,000 from her total of $4,800 vs. $5,000 for Pete.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SCIENCE-PODGE – In 1868 remains of these hyphenated early humans were found in a shallow cave in France’s Dordogne region (Pete added $2,000 to his score of $5,800 vs. $10,000 for Halley.)

Competitive game in which Halley didn’t find any DDs but still was able to show the way into FJ at $14,000. Lauryl recovered well after missing DD2 and moved into second with $11,000, while Pete finished DJ at $8,600.

Final Jeopardy!

TELEVISION HISTORY – In the opening scene of its July 21, 1969 pilot episode, a man carves the letter D into wet cement

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Halley dropped $8,001 and was able to hold on to the win with $5,999, as Pete didn’t play for the possible Triple Stumper from third place and bet nearly everything.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the humorist most associated with the state of Oklahoma is Will Rogers, and in -OLA, they couldn’t complete the TV title “Bob Hearts Ablishola”.

Mayim’s musings: At the top of the show, she pointed out that while Pete wasn’t wearing his lucky orange tie again today, he did have it with him at the podium. Based on the outcome, I guess he should have stuck with actually putting it on (if the staff would allow it).

Pedantry corner: Regarding the subject of FJ, what was shown in July of 1969 were test episodes seen by relatively few people. The show didn’t make its national TV debut until November of that year.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is glossary? DD2 – What is payola? DD3 – What is Cro-Magnon? FJ – What is “Sesame Street”?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...