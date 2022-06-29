AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Grandaddy, Part 29

Playing Defense

Excerpts from the notes of Bastian Updelver…

We’d defeated the Elder Thing that was leading Shorty and a handful of other prisoners to their certain doom, but the prisoners all seemed to be in some kind of trance, and kept just trying to march north, up towards Gehir’s lair. They were all chained up, and they didn’t put up any fight if we got in their way. But we had to watch them like hawks or they’d be on the move again.

I remembered from reading those manuscripts that Yithians had the ability to swap minds with people over vast distances, and we figured that must have been what was going on, but none of us knew anything that we could do about it. We got desperate enough to ask Leah’s creepy Brazen Head statue about it. At first the head didn’t want to give up any information, but Anton offered to let it see his own research notes and that seemed to do the trick. I noticed that it was actually erasing Anton’s notes as it looked, so I cut it off pretty quick, but the statue told us the Yithians weren’t super patient–if we could keep the prisoners safe long enough, the Yithians would eventually give up and let them go. We just didn’t know how long it would take. Anton said we should just kill them all and move on. There was a sort of logic to the plan–we’d be denying Gehir his sacrifice victims and there wasn’t much we could do for them. But I couldn’t condone murdering these poor people, and thankfully the rest of the group agreed.

Long story short, it ended up being about four days. And the entire time we were under constant threat of attack by Elder Things trying to break the chains and lead Shorty and the others off to be sacrificed in whatever dark ritual Gehir is working on. We were able to drive off the Elder Things or successfully hide most of the time, though we did lose one dwarf along the way. In the meantime, we were trying everything we could to break whatever hold the Yithians had on these people. Ku even tried a Greater Restoration spell, which seemed to work at first–until Anton smartly asked Ku to double-check by sending Shorty a message with Sending. She must have just got that same static back she got before, because she let us know real quick that something wasn’t right. Anton was pretty mad then, and actually stabbed Shorty! Minty and Hazel tackled him and held him down until he agreed not to try that again. Anyway, that was the worst of it. A couple days later all the prisoners seemed to really come back to themselves, and this time when Ku sent Shorty a message he spoke up right in front us. It was really him!

Shorty told us he’d actually made it all the way back to Ventissa, but was captured there by the Elder Things. The next thing he knew he was in some dark place, being horribly tortured. He didn’t want to talk about the details, and I can’t say I blame him. The other prisoners all had similar stories. They all made up their minds to try and hide out in the jungle, so we gave them some spare swords and daggers and a few vials of serpent venom and parted ways…

[collapse]