Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 4 of 8)

Part 3 Results!
Spoiler
|Undertale
|Megalovania
|10
|3
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle B2 – Boss Battle Theme
|Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
|Battlefield ~ Starting Up [Normal Battle Theme]
|6
|7
|Persona 5
|Blooming Villain
|Mario Kart 8
|Wild Wood
|8
|6
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Deoxys Battle
|Stella Glow
|Alto’s Determination
|6
|5
|Final Fantasy XV
|Somnus [Instrumental] [Yoko Shimomura]
|Persona 5
|Rivers in the Desert
|7
|8
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Lost in Thoughts All Alone (Japanese)
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Malie City (Day)
|10
|4
|Stellaris
|Deep Space Travel
|Stardew Valley
|The Valley Comes Alive
|4
|9
|Shovel Knight
|In the Halls of the Usurper
|Fire Emblem Fates
|End of All (Sky) (Japanese)
|7
|3
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Acid Spit
|Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth
|Light the Fire Up in the Night (P3)
|5
|5*
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|World’s Largest Pogo Stick – For Redhot Ride Boss Act
|Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
|Battle F8 – To Become God’s Enemy
|8
|4
|Mega Man Unlimited
|Cyclical Rampage (Yo-yo Man Stage)
|Unravel
|Halling efter Per Loof
|7
|6
|Wheels of Aurelia
|I Limoni
|Mario Kart 8
|Title
|8
|4
|Splatoon
|Ink Me Up
|BattleBlock Theater
|Secret Area
|8
|5
|Shovel Knight
|A Cool Reception (The Stranded Ship)
|Paper Mario: Color Splash
|Port Prisma
|5
|8
|The Flame in The Flood
|Loup Garou (feat. Adam Faucett)
|Persona 5
|Life Will Change Instrumental Version
|7
|8
|Stellaris
|Creation and Beyond
|Mushihimesama HD
|The Direction to the Heart of the Forest [Stage 5] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo]
|10
|2
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|The Cyber Sleuth
On to the next round! Every song here has killed before, and half of them will kill again! 8 days to determine who lives and who dies!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, June 30th at 9:00AM Pacific