Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 4 of 8)

Part 3 Results!

Spoiler Undertale Megalovania 10 3 Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle B2 – Boss Battle Theme Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Battlefield ~ Starting Up [Normal Battle Theme] 6 7 Persona 5 Blooming Villain Mario Kart 8 Wild Wood 8 6 Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Deoxys Battle Stella Glow Alto’s Determination 6 5 Final Fantasy XV Somnus [Instrumental] [Yoko Shimomura] Persona 5 Rivers in the Desert 7 8 Fire Emblem Fates Lost in Thoughts All Alone (Japanese) Pokémon Sun and Moon Malie City (Day) 10 4 Stellaris Deep Space Travel Stardew Valley The Valley Comes Alive 4 9 Shovel Knight In the Halls of the Usurper Fire Emblem Fates End of All (Sky) (Japanese) 7 3 Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Acid Spit Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Light the Fire Up in the Night (P3) 5 5* Sonic: After The Sequel World’s Largest Pogo Stick – For Redhot Ride Boss Act Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Battle F8 – To Become God’s Enemy 8 4 Mega Man Unlimited Cyclical Rampage (Yo-yo Man Stage) Unravel Halling efter Per Loof 7 6 Wheels of Aurelia I Limoni Mario Kart 8 Title 8 4 Splatoon Ink Me Up BattleBlock Theater Secret Area 8 5 Shovel Knight A Cool Reception (The Stranded Ship) Paper Mario: Color Splash Port Prisma 5 8 The Flame in The Flood Loup Garou (feat. Adam Faucett) Persona 5 Life Will Change Instrumental Version 7 8 Stellaris Creation and Beyond Mushihimesama HD The Direction to the Heart of the Forest [Stage 5] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo] 10 2 Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth The Cyber Sleuth [collapse]

On to the next round! Every song here has killed before, and half of them will kill again! 8 days to determine who lives and who dies!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, June 30th at 9:00AM Pacific

