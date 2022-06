We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, we want to know what your best experience here on The Avocado has been. What’s been the most memorable over time that made an impact on you? Was a silly moment? Was it an ongoing series of gags? Something emotional that a group of folks shared at a time?

Let us know what makes the site special to you!

