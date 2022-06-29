Color Outside the Lines: Travel Vlogs!

Hello! Welcome to Color Outside the Lines, a discussion space for people of color. Posted the first 3 Wednesdays of the month.

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Prompt: Travel Vlogs!

Traveling as a BIPOC person can be a very different experience compared to those who are not. Due to this, watching travel vloggers who are BIPOC can prepare you of problems you may face or point out history that white vloggers will ignore

Are there any travel vloggers you enjoy? Who are they, and why do you enjoy them?

This prompt was suggested months ago, but I forgot by who! Credit goes to the mstery cado!

