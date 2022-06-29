The Book Nook Broaches the Biography (6/29)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This week’s Book Nook is all about (auto)biographies. What are your favorites? Are there any particular professions you love reading about? (Artists? Politicians? Football players?) And what does a good (auto)biography need for you to work? Let us know!

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

FOR THE AVOCADO BOOK CLUB PARTICIPANTS:

If you’re joining me in reading The Dark Tower series, please make sure to have finished The Gunslinger on July 10th .

. The second group, hosted by Pershing48 will read the short story collection Homesick for Another World by Ottessa Moshfegh. First thread for that book will go live on July 7th, by which point he’d like everyone to have read up to and including “An Honest Woman”.(Threads will go live at 12PM EDT).

