The week’s finally here. Tell me, friends, about your bike(s). Pictures, anecdotes, histories. That’s what we’re here for this week. Gush about your ride. And/or just tell us how cycling has been for you this past week. We’re free and easy in the cycling thread.

Ride on.

(this week’s header isn’t my bike, but a lovely ride I saw chained for several days up to a post in Bremen last month)

