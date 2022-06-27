Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 2 of 8)

Part 1 Results!
|Undertale
|Death By Glamour
|1
|8
|Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi
|Akakakushi
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Crossing the Sands
|4
|3
|Yakuza 0
|Tiger Flute
|Resogun
|Ceres
|3
|7
|beatmania IIDX 23 copula
|Hoshikuzu Distancia [ARM /w Futoumeido + Brasscapsule]
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|A to Z
|4
|5
|Hate Plus
|It’s Not Ero
|NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128
|Alien Manifestation [Vocal Version]
|4
|5
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Tea With Ellie – For Cyan City Act 1
|Shovel Knight
|An Underlying Problem (The Lost City)
|6
|4
|Samorost 3
|Going on an Adventure (Floex)
|Tales of Zestiria
|Testing the Passionate Bonds [Go Shiina]
|6
|2
|QURARE: Magic Library
|The Q Field [TAK]
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|z5m20i12r04a28 (Section 2)
|5
|2
|Axiom Verge
|Amnesia
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|亡KEI却KOKU心 (Oblivia Night)
|4*
|4
|Brigador
|No Way Out
|Shovel Knight
|Fighting With All Of Our Might (Guest Director Boss Battle)
|3
|5
|Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
|What a Breeze
|Pokémon X & Y
|Kalos Power Plant
|7
|1
|Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
|Twilight Juvenile [Kazunori Ashizawa]
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Scorch N’ Torch
|9
|0
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Fungal Funk
|Owlboy
|Strato
|8
|2
|Ultra Street Fighter 4
|Poison Theme
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|In The Face Of Evil
|2
|8
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|The Glittering City of Yusnaan
|Super Mario 3D World
|Sunshine Seaside
|8
|2
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|The Afterblaze
|Guacamelee!
|Desierto Caliente (World of the Dead)
|3
|7
|Ar Nosurge
|Everything Will Get Distorted Soon
On to the next round! Every song here has killed before, and half of them will kill again! 8 days to determine who lives and who dies!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, June 28th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
The pain came fairly evenly this round. No game that came in with more than 4 songs was spared, and besides poor Kirby: Planet Robobot no game was eliminated if it came in with more than 2 songs.
We see Shovel Knight and Crypt of the NecroDancer form a clear top two. Both indie games with synth soundtracks; will our voters prefer chiptune or more modern sounds as the tournament continues?
Just below that we have a fairly robust “usurper class”. Pre-playoff favorites like Persona 5, Mario Kart 8, Super Mario 3D World, Shin Megami Tensei IV, and Undertale rub elbows with risers such as Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, Mega Man Unlimited, Kirby and the Rainbow Curse, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Heaven Variant, and Mighty Switch Force 2. This is, as you can see, a pretty packed picture. We’ll see if this next round offers any clarity.
9 Songs (1 game):
- Shovel Knight [-7]
8 Songs (1 game1):
- Crypt of the NecroDancer [-5]
6 Songs (6 games):
- Persona 5 [-7]
- Undertale [-6]
- Mario Kart 8 [-5]
- Super Mario 3D World [-5]
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number [-3]
- Mega Man Unlimited [-2]
5 Songs (5 games):
- Shin Megami Tensei IV [-7]
- Kirby and the Rainbow Curse [-4]
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII [-2]
- Heaven Variant [-1]
- Mighty Switch Force 2 [-1]
4 Songs (6 games):
- Risk of Rain [-4]
- Splatoon [-3]
- Rhythm Heaven Megamix [-2]
- Axiom Verge
- Drakengard 3
- Mushihimesama HD
3 Songs (18 games):
- Super Smash Bros. for Wii U [-7]
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze [-5]
- Sonic: After The Sequel [-5]
- Guacamelee! [-4]
- Samorost 3 [-3]
- Stardew Valley [-3]
- The Flame in The Flood [-3]
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel [-2]
- Brigador [-1]
- QURARE: Magic Library [-1]
- Resogun [-1]
- Xenoblade Chronicles X [-1]
- AG Drive
- DuckTales: Remastered
- Fire Emblem Fates
- Stellaris
- Unravel
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
2 Songs (20 games):
- Final Fantasy XV [-5]
- Yakuza 0 [-4]
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth [-3]
- Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward [-3]
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero [-3]
- Deadbolt [-2]
- Ibb & obb [-2]
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse [-2]
- Transistor [-2]
- Bayonetta 2 [-1]
- Monument Valley [-1]
- Sonic Lost World [-1]
- Super Rad Raygun [-1]
- Tales of Zestiria [-1]
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE [-1]
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
- Bravely Second: End Layer
- Owlboy
- Stella Glow
- Tearaway
1 Song (61 games)
- Abzu [-5]
- Pokémon Sun and Moon [-5]
- Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn [-4]
- The Legend of Dark Witch [-4]
- Child of Light [-3]
- I Am Setsuna [-3]
- Persona 4 Dancing All Night [-3]
- Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire [-3]
- Ar Nosurge [-2]
- Entwined [-2]
- Furi [-2]
- Kirby Triple Deluxe [-2]
- Pokémon X & Y [-2]
- Pony Island [-2]
- Read Only Memories [-2]
- Tekken 7 [-2]
- Velocity 2x [-2]
- BattleBlock Theater [-1]
- D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die [-1]
- Duet [-1]
- Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne [-1]
- Mario & Luigi: Dream Team [-1]
- NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128 [-1]
- Paper Mario: Color Splash [-1]
- Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon [-1]
- Q*bert Rebooted [-1]
- Rogue Legacy [-1]
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse [-1]
- Shuttle Rush [-1]
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II [-1]
- Ultra Street Fighter 4 [-1]
- Wheels of Aurelia [-1]
- Amplitude
- beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA
- beatmania IIDX 23 copula
- Cloudbuilt
- Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
- Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky
- Gunpoint
- Hate Plus
- Hohokum
- Laserlife
- Mighty No. 9
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Ni No Kuni
- Nights of Azure
- Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi
- Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth
- Picross 3D Round 2
- Rayman Legends
- Robotics;Notes
- Severed
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
- Phenogram
- SUPERBEAT XONIC
- The Banner Saga 2
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Transformers: Devastation
- Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge
- VA-11 Hall-A: Prologue
Remember The Fallen (50 games)
- Kirby Planet Robobot [-4]
- Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls [-2]
- FAST Racing NEO [-2]
- Oxenfree [-2]
- Pocket Card Jockey [-2]
- The Last of Us [-2]
- The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes [-2]
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [-2]
- VA-11 Hall-A [-2]
- Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ
- Civilization VI
- Civilization: Beyond Earth
- DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou
- Dungeon of the Endless
- Fantasy Life
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Final Fantasy Record Keeper
- Fire Emblem Awakening
- Freedom Planet
- Ginga Force
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Hyrule Warriors
- Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame
- Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra
- Luftrausers
- Monument Valley: Forgotten Shores
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Papers, Please
- Party Hard
- Pikmin 3
- Rad Raygun
- Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
- RimWorld
- Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
- Soul Fjord
- Steins;Gate Linear Bounded
- The Last Guardian
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
- The Wolf Among Us
- Thumper
- Tokyo Xanadu
- Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin-
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- World of Final Fantasy
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yoshi’s Wooly World