GDQ Logo
Games

Summer Games Done Quick 2022

Annual weeklong charity speedrunning marathon Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) is back, raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After two years of online marathons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SGDQ 2022 is an in-person event,1 but it will be livestreaming via Twitch so that you can watch along at home.

You watch the marathon in the embedded Twitch player below:

Some upcoming schedule highlights (all times EDT and subject to change):

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land Any% by Mr_Shasta at 6:58 PM on Sunday, June 26th
  • Perfect Dark Special Agent by Zero_IF at 12:00 AM on Monday, June 27th
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Any% by Froob at 3:26 PM on Tuesday, June 28th
  • Halo Infinite All Missions No Tank Gun by WaifuRuns at 8:06 PM on Tuesday, June 28th
  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Any% Original Mode by spikevegeta at 6:52 PM on Wednesday, June 29th
  • Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance NG+ Hard by Mekarazium at 6:38 PM on Thursday, June 30th
  • Super Mario Maker 2 Relay Race by grandpoobear, PangaeaPanga, CarlSagan42, Aurateur, Shoujo, and TanukiDan at 8:31 PM on Saturday, July 2nd
  • Elden Ring All Remembrances by catalystz at 12:21 AM on Sunday, July 3rd

Use this space to live-chat the event, discuss your favourite runs, and get hype! Also please remember to donate; Doctors Without Borders is a great cause.