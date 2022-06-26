The Day Thread of Germany and Tim (6/26)

On this day in 1963, U.S. President John F. Kennedy gave his iconic “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech in West Berlin.

Although some people say that Kennedy was actually calling himself a Berliner pastry, similar to a jelly doughnut, but wikipedia says:

“While the phrase “Ich bin ein Berliner” can be understood as having a double meaning, it is neither wrong to use it the way Kennedy did nor was it embarrassing.[13] According to some grammar texts,[14] the indefinite article can be omitted in German when speaking of an individual’s profession or origin but is in any case used when speaking in a figurative sense.[15][16] Furthermore, although the word “Berliner”[12][17] has traditionally been used for a jelly doughnut in the north, west, and southwest of Germany, it was not used at the time in Berlin itself or the surrounding region, where the usual word is “Pfannkuchen” (literally “pancake”).[18] Therefore, no Berliner would mistake Berliner for a doughnut.“

Tim has never been to Germany nor eaten a Berliner (or any other sort of pastry), so eat one for him today in honor of JFK’s trip to Germany.

