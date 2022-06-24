The Weekly Shuffle Thread is No SMALL Event!

Phantogram – When I’m Small

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! All shuffles are welcome to be shared and listened to here, whether they’re big or small! So to celebrate that size inclusiveness and positivity, todays special word of the day is SMALL!

Share all the small things in your music library and post your favorite songs with the word Small in the title of them! But if your shuffle is looking a little too, well, small to post, don’t feel too discouraged! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...