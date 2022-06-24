Job Rants Thread – 6/24/2022 – An App For That

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Still…Still in-training. More lectures, more presentations, more information overload. Rather annoyingly, much of it is stuff that I’ve known for over ten years, now; though I suppose that there’s something to be said for the occasional refresher. More than that, however, is adjusting to just how online everything is compared to my previous position. I know that I’m letting my age show by bringing this up; but, like, goddamn. It seems like everything we need to get done: From phone calls, to paperwork, to meetings, all has some manner of associated app to go along with it.

Make no mistake: I’m neither averse to, or unskilled in living a digital existence. (Hell, I honestly think that I live too much of one, sometimes) I grew up just as the modern internet came into being, and I’ve been along for the ride ever since. These past few weeks, though…I suddenly feel every inch the stereotypical doddering fogey complaining about all these new-fangled gadgets and gizmos. Want to sign into the system? You need to download the phone app to confirm it’s you logging onto the VPN. (Careful, though: it might prevent you from actually using the internet!) Want to be sure that you’ve got your paperwork in order? Don’t forget the app to sign on to the company hub. Got a meeting? Better get Teams, because you’ll all be in separate rooms. At this point, I think I have more apps on my phone related to corporate minutiae than I do for personal use. If I get an email today announcing that we won’t be ab;e to get into the bathroom from now on without using an app. I daresay that not only would I not question it, I would probably download it without even grousing.

Look, I get that workplaces need to change with the times; the past few years alone have shown clear proof of that. It’s just that…I don’t know; so much of it feels needlessly complicated. Like, are we doing all these things because they’re actually making our lives asier, or simply because we can? I’m reminded of the “Raygun Gothic” aesthetic that was so prevalent from the ’30’s to the ’50’s when it came to depicting “THE FUTURE.” You know what I’m talking about: Spandex jumpsuits with weird rings on the shoulders, shiny capes and/or short shorts on world leaders, or high-ranking space commanders. Deco-looking pistols, as big as a baby’s head, and, of course. chrome on everything from the buildings to the food. Back then, it must’ve inspired so many ideas of what the future could bring forth…With no-one seemingly taking even half-a-second to consider if, looks aside, any of it was actually practical.

See? I told you last week that I would find something to kvetch about. Now, it’s your turn!

As ever. have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Just because something looks cool and futristic, doesn’t mean it works any better than what exists in the present.

