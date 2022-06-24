Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 1 of 8)

Part 16 Results!

Super Mario 3D World Hisstocrat 4 8 Resogun Fabularis
Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Borderless 9 2 World of Final Fantasy Veiled in Black
Undertale Hopes and Dreams 13 2 Persona 5 Ark
Mega Man Unlimited Brotherly Corruption 8 6 Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Lush Forest
Sonic Lost World Silent Forest (Zone 1) 7 6 Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Penitus
Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Submarine Battle 4 7 Mushihimesama HD To Shinju Forest [Stage 1] [Arr. Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
Guacamelee! Desierto Caliente 8 5 Velocity 2x Flight Computer
Mega Man Unlimited An Unbreakable Will (Occupied Wily Fortress Stage 2) 5 8 Risk of Rain 25.3°N 91.7°E
Crypt of the NecroDancer Tombtorial 4 10 Monument Valley Amateur Cartography [Obfusc]
Furi Enraged [Carpenter Brut] 2 8 Robotics;Notes Robotics Notes -Start!-
Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame The Muse and The Conductor 4 7 Risk of Rain Cyclogenesis
Final Fantasy Record Keeper Clash on the Big Bridge #2 [Choir Version] 3 9 QURARE: Magic Library Higher [ESTi]
The Flame in The Flood Spanish Moss 3 8 Rhythm Heaven Megamix Catchy Tune 2
Mighty Switch Force 2 The Afterblaze (Bonus Chip Mix) 6* 6 Mario Kart 8 Toad Harbor
Kirby Planet Robobot White Office March 6 9 Ni No Kuni Battle
VA-11 Hall-A Every Day Is Night 3 8 Drakengard 3 Black Song [Emi Evans]

On to the next round! Every song here has killed before, and half of them will kill again! 8 days to determine who lives and who dies!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, June 27th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!

The pain came fairly evenly this round. No game that game in with more than 4 songs was spared, and besides poor Kirby: Planet Robobot no game was eliminated if it came in with more than 2 songs.

We see Shovel Knight and Crypt of the NecroDancer form a clear top two. Both indie games with synth soundtracks; will our voters prefer chiptune or more modern sounds as the tournament continues?

Just below that we have a fairly robust “usurper class”. Pre-playoff favorites like Persona 5, Mario Kart 8, Super Mario 3D World, Shin Megami Tensei IV, and Undertale rub elbows with risers such as Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, Mega Man Unlimited, Kirby and the Rainbow Curse, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Heaven Variant, and Mighty Switch Force 2. This is, as you can see, a pretty packed picture. We’ll see if this next round offers any clarity.

9 Songs (1 game):

  • Shovel Knight [-7]

8 Songs (1 game1):

  • Crypt of the NecroDancer [-5]

6 Songs (6 games):

  • Persona 5 [-7]
  • Undertale [-6]
  • Mario Kart 8 [-5]
  • Super Mario 3D World [-5]
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number [-3]
  • Mega Man Unlimited [-2]

5 Songs (5 games):

  • Shin Megami Tensei IV [-7]
  • Kirby and the Rainbow Curse [-4]
  • Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII [-2]
  • Heaven Variant [-1]
  • Mighty Switch Force 2 [-1]

4 Songs (6 games):

  • Risk of Rain [-4]
  • Splatoon [-3]
  • Rhythm Heaven Megamix [-2]
  • Axiom Verge
  • Drakengard 3
  • Mushihimesama HD

3 Songs (18 games):

  • Super Smash Bros. for Wii U [-7]
  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze [-5]
  • Sonic: After The Sequel [-5]
  • Guacamelee! [-4]
  • Samorost 3 [-3]
  • Stardew Valley [-3]
  • The Flame in The Flood [-3]
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel [-2]
  • Brigador [-1]
  • QURARE: Magic Library [-1]
  • Resogun [-1]
  • Xenoblade Chronicles X [-1]
  • AG Drive
  • DuckTales: Remastered
  • Fire Emblem Fates
  • Stellaris
  • Unravel
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

2 Songs (20 games):

  • Final Fantasy XV [-5]
  • Yakuza 0 [-4]
  • Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth [-3]
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward [-3]
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero [-3]
  • Deadbolt [-2]
  • Ibb & obb [-2]
  • Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse [-2]
  • Transistor [-2]
  • Bayonetta 2 [-1]
  • Monument Valley [-1]
  • Sonic Lost World [-1]
  • Super Rad Raygun [-1]
  • Tales of Zestiria [-1]
  • Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE [-1]
  • BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
  • Bravely Second: End Layer
  • Owlboy
  • Stella Glow
  • Tearaway

1 Song (61 games)

  • Abzu [-5]
  • Pokémon Sun and Moon [-5]
  • Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn [-4]
  • The Legend of Dark Witch [-4]
  • Child of Light [-3]
  • I Am Setsuna [-3]
  • Persona 4 Dancing All Night [-3]
  • Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire [-3]
  • Ar Nosurge [-2]
  • Entwined [-2]
  • Furi [-2]
  • Kirby Triple Deluxe [-2]
  • Pokémon X & Y [-2]
  • Pony Island [-2]
  • Read Only Memories [-2]
  • Tekken 7 [-2]
  • Velocity 2x [-2]
  • BattleBlock Theater [-1]
  • D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die [-1]
  • Duet [-1]
  • Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne [-1]
  • Mario & Luigi: Dream Team [-1]
  • NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128 [-1]
  • Paper Mario: Color Splash [-1]
  • Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon [-1]
  • Q*bert Rebooted [-1]
  • Rogue Legacy [-1]
  • Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse [-1]
  • Shuttle Rush [-1]
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II [-1]
  • Ultra Street Fighter 4 [-1]
  • Wheels of Aurelia [-1]
  • Amplitude
  • beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA
  • beatmania IIDX 23 copula
  • Cloudbuilt
  • Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
  • Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
  • Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky
  • Gunpoint
  • Hate Plus
  • Hohokum
  • Laserlife
  • Mighty No. 9
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
  • Ni No Kuni
  • Nights of Azure
  • Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi
  • Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth
  • Picross 3D Round 2
  • Rayman Legends
  • Robotics;Notes
  • Severed
  • Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
  • Phenogram
  • SUPERBEAT XONIC
  • The Banner Saga 2
  • Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
  • Transformers: Devastation
  • Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge
  • VA-11 Hall-A: Prologue

Remember The Fallen (50 Songs)

  • Kirby Planet Robobot [-4]
  • Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls [-2]
  • FAST Racing NEO [-2]
  • Oxenfree [-2]
  • Pocket Card Jockey [-2]
  • The Last of Us [-2]
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes [-2]
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [-2]
  • VA-11 Hall-A [-2]
  • Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
  • Animal Crossing: New Leaf
  • Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
  • beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ
  • Civilization VI
  • Civilization: Beyond Earth
  • DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou
  • Dungeon of the Endless
  • Fantasy Life
  • Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
  • Final Fantasy Record Keeper
  • Fire Emblem Awakening
  • Freedom Planet
  • Ginga Force
  • Hyper Light Drifter
  • Hyrule Warriors
  • Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame
  • Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra
  • Luftrausers
  • Monument Valley: Forgotten Shores
  • Ori and the Blind Forest
  • Papers, Please
  • Party Hard
  • Pikmin 3
  • Rad Raygun
  • Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
  • RimWorld
  • Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
  • Soul Fjord
  • Steins;Gate Linear Bounded 
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
  • The Wolf Among Us
  • Thumper
  • Tokyo Xanadu
  • Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin-
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • World of Final Fantasy
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yoshi’s Wooly World

