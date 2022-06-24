Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 1 of 8)

Part 16 Results!

Spoiler Super Mario 3D World Hisstocrat 4 8 Resogun Fabularis Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Borderless 9 2 World of Final Fantasy Veiled in Black Undertale Hopes and Dreams 13 2 Persona 5 Ark Mega Man Unlimited Brotherly Corruption 8 6 Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Lush Forest Sonic Lost World Silent Forest (Zone 1) 7 6 Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Penitus Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Submarine Battle 4 7 Mushihimesama HD To Shinju Forest [Stage 1] [Arr. Mitsuhiro Kaneda] Guacamelee! Desierto Caliente 8 5 Velocity 2x Flight Computer Mega Man Unlimited An Unbreakable Will (Occupied Wily Fortress Stage 2) 5 8 Risk of Rain 25.3°N 91.7°E Crypt of the NecroDancer Tombtorial 4 10 Monument Valley Amateur Cartography [Obfusc] Furi Enraged [Carpenter Brut] 2 8 Robotics;Notes Robotics Notes -Start!- Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame The Muse and The Conductor 4 7 Risk of Rain Cyclogenesis Final Fantasy Record Keeper Clash on the Big Bridge #2 [Choir Version] 3 9 QURARE: Magic Library Higher [ESTi] The Flame in The Flood Spanish Moss 3 8 Rhythm Heaven Megamix Catchy Tune 2 Mighty Switch Force 2 The Afterblaze (Bonus Chip Mix) 6* 6 Mario Kart 8 Toad Harbor Kirby Planet Robobot White Office March 6 9 Ni No Kuni Battle VA-11 Hall-A Every Day Is Night 3 8 Drakengard 3 Black Song [Emi Evans] [collapse]

On to the next round! Every song here has killed before, and half of them will kill again! 8 days to determine who lives and who dies!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, June 27th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!

Spoiler The pain came fairly evenly this round. No game that game in with more than 4 songs was spared, and besides poor Kirby: Planet Robobot no game was eliminated if it came in with more than 2 songs. We see Shovel Knight and Crypt of the NecroDancer form a clear top two. Both indie games with synth soundtracks; will our voters prefer chiptune or more modern sounds as the tournament continues? Just below that we have a fairly robust “usurper class”. Pre-playoff favorites like Persona 5, Mario Kart 8, Super Mario 3D World, Shin Megami Tensei IV, and Undertale rub elbows with risers such as Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, Mega Man Unlimited, Kirby and the Rainbow Curse, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Heaven Variant, and Mighty Switch Force 2. This is, as you can see, a pretty packed picture. We’ll see if this next round offers any clarity. 9 Songs (1 game): Shovel Knight [-7] 8 Songs (1 game1): Crypt of the NecroDancer [-5] 6 Songs (6 games): Persona 5 [-7]

Undertale [-6]

Mario Kart 8 [-5]

Super Mario 3D World [-5]

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number [-3]

Mega Man Unlimited [-2] 5 Songs (5 games): Shin Megami Tensei IV [-7]

Kirby and the Rainbow Curse [-4]

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII [-2]

Heaven Variant [-1]

Mighty Switch Force 2 [-1] 4 Songs (6 games): Risk of Rain [-4]

Splatoon [-3]

Rhythm Heaven Megamix [-2]

Axiom Verge

Drakengard 3

Mushihimesama HD 3 Songs (18 games): Super Smash Bros. for Wii U [-7]

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze [-5]

Sonic: After The Sequel [-5]

Guacamelee! [-4]

Samorost 3 [-3]

Stardew Valley [-3]

The Flame in The Flood [-3]

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel [-2]

Brigador [-1]

QURARE: Magic Library [-1]

Resogun [-1]

Xenoblade Chronicles X [-1]

AG Drive

DuckTales: Remastered

Fire Emblem Fates

Stellaris

Unravel

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA 2 Songs (20 games): Final Fantasy XV [-5]

Yakuza 0 [-4]

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth [-3]

Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward [-3]

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero [-3]

Deadbolt [-2]

Ibb & obb [-2]

Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse [-2]

Transistor [-2]

Bayonetta 2 [-1]

Monument Valley [-1]

Sonic Lost World [-1]

Super Rad Raygun [-1]

Tales of Zestiria [-1]

Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE [-1]

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma

Bravely Second: End Layer

Owlboy

Stella Glow

Tearaway 1 Song (61 games) Abzu [-5]

Pokémon Sun and Moon [-5]

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn [-4]

The Legend of Dark Witch [-4]

Child of Light [-3]

I Am Setsuna [-3]

Persona 4 Dancing All Night [-3]

Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire [-3]

Ar Nosurge [-2]

Entwined [-2]

Furi [-2]

Kirby Triple Deluxe [-2]

Pokémon X & Y [-2]

Pony Island [-2]

Read Only Memories [-2]

Tekken 7 [-2]

Velocity 2x [-2]

BattleBlock Theater [-1]

D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die [-1]

Duet [-1]

Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne [-1]

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team [-1]

NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128 [-1]

Paper Mario: Color Splash [-1]

Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon [-1]

Q*bert Rebooted [-1]

Rogue Legacy [-1]

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse [-1]

Shuttle Rush [-1]

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II [-1]

Ultra Street Fighter 4 [-1]

Wheels of Aurelia [-1]

Amplitude

beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA

beatmania IIDX 23 copula

Cloudbuilt

Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth

Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky

Gunpoint

Hate Plus

Hohokum

Laserlife

Mighty No. 9

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Ni No Kuni

Nights of Azure

Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi

Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth

Picross 3D Round 2

Rayman Legends

Robotics;Notes

Severed

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness

Phenogram

SUPERBEAT XONIC

The Banner Saga 2

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters

Transformers: Devastation

Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge

VA-11 Hall-A: Prologue Remember The Fallen (50 Songs) Kirby Planet Robobot [-4]

Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls [-2]

FAST Racing NEO [-2]

Oxenfree [-2]

Pocket Card Jockey [-2]

The Last of Us [-2]

The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes [-2]

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [-2]

VA-11 Hall-A [-2]

Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ

Civilization VI

Civilization: Beyond Earth

DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou

Dungeon of the Endless

Fantasy Life

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Final Fantasy Record Keeper

Fire Emblem Awakening

Freedom Planet

Ginga Force

Hyper Light Drifter

Hyrule Warriors

Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame

Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra

Luftrausers

Monument Valley: Forgotten Shores

Ori and the Blind Forest

Papers, Please

Party Hard

Pikmin 3

Rad Raygun

Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land

RimWorld

Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day

Soul Fjord

Steins;Gate Linear Bounded

The Last Guardian

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

The Wolf Among Us

Thumper

Tokyo Xanadu

Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin-

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World of Final Fantasy

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yoshi’s Wooly World [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...