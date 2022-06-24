The Avocado Book Club – The Gunslinger (The Dark Tower I) by Stephen King

Hi everyone! And thank you for joining me. Today we will be discussing the first half of The Gunslinger, King’s first entry into the Dark Tower series. Below you’ll find some discussion prompts which you are free to use, but if you want to raise other things that interested you that’s obviously fine too.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS:

For first-time readers, what did you think of the story and the characters so far? Where do you think it/they will go from here?

For re-readers, knowing what’s coming up how does the novel hit you this time around? And why is that?

How evocative is the setting? Why?

Ask your fellow readers a question!

Important stuff:

First up, please use spoiler tags for any discussion about events in later parts of this book/the other books . Discussing the current book relating to the others is fine, but not everyone has read these books so please be mindful.

The Gunslinger needs to be finished before July 10th (which shouldn't be too much of a problem I'd gather) where the second thread will go up at 12PM.

If you’re interested in joining the second Book Club group, Pershing48 will host for the short story collection Homesick for Another World by Ottessa Moshfegh. First thread for that book will go live at 12PM on July 7th, and he’d like you to have read up to and including “An Honest Woman”.

