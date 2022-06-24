The Day Thread of Larma D’Acy

Played by actress Amanda Lawrence in Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker, Larma was a human General in the Resistance probably most notable for being one of the few canonically LGBTQ+ Star Wars characters.

I liked this line in her Wookiepedia entry

D’Acy attended the funeral of Han Solo and was stationed on the bridge of the Resistance flagship, the MC85 Star CruiserRaddus, during the evacuation of D’Qar and the subsequent surprise attack on the fleet when the First Order somehow tracked them through lightspeed. During the attack, the bridge was destroyed by TIE fighters,[2] but D’Acy survived as she had been on an errand.[ I assume “errand” is a euphemism for being on the can after eating some bad space fish

