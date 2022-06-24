Remembering Tim Sale

The hits just keep on coming for comic book lovers and fine art enthusiasts with the passing of Tim Sale. The comic book community already lost Neal Adams and George Perez this year and we looked back at their careers recently here at the CBC.

Today we remember Tim Sale. He partnered with Jeph Loeb to bring some classic stories featuring the World’s Finest – Batman (The Long Halloween) and Superman ( For All Seasons) -to life. At Marvel Comics he worked on Spider-Man: Blue, Hulk: Gray, and Daredevil: Yellow. His art was featured prominently on the NBC T.V. series Heroes.

What are your favorite stories from Mr. Sale? Do you have a favorite comic book or trade paperback he worked on? A favorite piece of art or comic panel? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section.

