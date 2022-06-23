The Thursday Politics Thread’s Platform is not very good

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The January 6th Committee will be holding another hearing today at 3 PM.

Thought maybe we’d take a little look at the Texas State GOP’s 2022 party platform. It is completely insane. Just a grab bag of every nonsense, regressive anti-democratic plank that the Republican party has staked its claim on over the past five years. Well, wait does it have something to say on Ukraine? Maybe we should wait for the national party platform for 2024 on that.

Let’s see. Um, they are rejecting the results of the 2020 election. They refer to President Biden as “Acting President”, a term only used to describe a Veep when they have temporary power so that’s healthy and good.

The Texas GOP is committed to preserving statues and monuments. ALL statues and monuments, thank you very much. You won’t be able to take down any confederate statues at all! Or that drunk Colonel Travis either I reckon.

Education on the founding of the country is to be heavily based on founding documents like the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution and the writings of the Founders. So when kids get to the whole 3/5 compromise deal is that gonna be talked about or nah?

Let’s see. They’ve decided that Health Savings Accounts (HSA) should be more of a thing. Introduced by George W. Bush, Health Savings Accounts typically advantage younger, healthier people since they’re less likely to need medical help and makes the medical system more expensive for everyone else. Also, they want to revamp the Social Security card with more anti-counterfeit technology, that’s not typically how people get their social security number stolen, but whatever. It’s also not supposed to be a national ID card according to them. Just in case you thought they accidentally had a good idea.

The platform also wants to acknowledge that pornography is a public health crisis. Dope. What’s Texas searching for on Pornhub, btw?

There it is.

They have also decided that they stand in firm opposition to mask mandates and stay-at-home orders. So this is healthy and good and speaks to where the Republican party chooses to be in the year of Our Lord 2022.

The party has decided that homosexuality is an “abnormal lifestyle choice” and that it would oppose any and “all efforts to validate transgender identity”. The section on homosexuality is also particularly egregious as it calls for no criminal or civil penalties to be taken against someone who is opposed to it.

We believe there should be no granting of special legal entitlements or creation of

special status for homosexual behavior, regardless of state of origin, and we oppose any criminal or civil penalties against those who oppose homosexuality out of faith, conviction, or belief in traditional values.

So no civil rights for peeps in the LGBTQ+ community. Cool cool cool.

They also oppose the distribution of puberty blockers or hormone-suppressing therapies, and the performance of gender-affirming surgeries for anyone under the age of 21.

Also, as a special GFY. The Texas GOP blocked the Log Cabin Republicans from even having a booth at their convention. Log Cabin Republicans are, of course, gay Republicans who are committed to not fighting for civil rights, and instead just wanting to “expand the tent”.

This is all happening during Pride, so this is awesome.

https://tinyurl.com/2p9fzapz

https://tinyurl.com/ynvrw2uh

So, I know this shouldn’t be entirely surprising. Texas is Texas. It is the largest Republican state and it has been for some time. But state parties are usually a good litmus test for where they think their voters are on issues. This stuff is alarming. They want to overturn Obergefell. With Roe seemingly on the chopping block, they see another opportunity to turn things back. The bad old days. Sodomy Laws, No Abortions and Contraception, Creationism in the classroom, it’s all fair game to them.

One thing I do know, though, is that Texas is big. Texas is diverse. It doesn’t have to be this way. Texas almost went blue in 2020. And our country doesn’t have to be this way. What they’re doing is scary, but we can prevail. We just need to oppose it at every turn.

