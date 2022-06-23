“__________ Brought the Weekly Music Thread Here!”

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

Kate Bush has recently enjoyed a resurgence in popularity due to “Running Up That Hill” being used in season 4 of Stranger Things, introducing the song (and, ideally, more of her music) to a new generation and others that may not have heard it before. Which leads to this week’s discussion prompt:

What are some of your favorite songs (or artists) that you discovered via their use in a TV show, film, video game, or some other media?

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

